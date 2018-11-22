Simba claims the throne in first trailer for The Lion King: Watch

The Lion King Remake

Disney’s latest live-action remake comes in the form of The Lion King from director Jon Favreau. Donald Glover and Beyoncé headline as all-star cast, playing Simba and Nala, respectively. Other notable cast members include James Earl Jones as Mufasa, John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, and Eric Andre and Keegan-Michael Key as the hyenas. Beyoncé, Elton John, and Hans Zimmer contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

This evening, Disney rolled out the first trailer for The Lion King, which you can watch below. “Everything the light touches is our kingdom. One day the time the sun will set on my time here – and will rise with you as the new king,” Earl Jones’ Mufasa says overtop scenes of the impressive CGI landscape. We then get our first look at Simba as the film’s iconic theme song plays aloud.



The Lion King hits theaters next July.