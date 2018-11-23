Blood on the Tracks: Beth Orton and Kevin Morby on Bob Dylan’s Songwriting Process

Beth Orton, Bob Dylan, and Kevin Morby

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS | Follow via Facebook



Our debut season of The Opus continues to dissect Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks, exploring how the legendary album and its ongoing legacy has sharpened lives, shaken rafters, and ingrained themselves into our culture

For the second episode of the season, two extraordinary songwriters and musicians, Beth Orton and Kevin Morby, join host Paula Mejía to unpack Dylan’s singular lyricism, the magic of being let into the recording process through the More Blood, More Tracks sessions, and the stories of love and rupture that these songs tell.

(Read: The 10 Best Covers of Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks)

Listen above and join us next week for the third of four episodes revolving around Blood on the Tracks, specifically how the songs have inspired other mediums, and even had a hand in creating an entire bootlegging culture.

The Opus is a co-production of the Consequence Podcast Network and Sony.

For more Dylan, check out More Blood, More Tracks, the latest installment in Dylan’s Bootleg Series, which is currently on sale. The deluxe edition includes more than 70 previously unreleased recordings from the sessions behind Blood on the Tracks, specifically outtakes, studio banter, false starts, and alternate versions of “Tangled Up in Blue”, “Simple Twist of Fate”, and “Shelter From the Storm”. Stream a preview of the collection below via Spotify.