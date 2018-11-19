The Rolling Stones announce 2019 US tour

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones will return to the US next spring for a new leg of tour dates.

The US jaunt is a continuation of the band’s “No Filter Tour”, which kicked off in 2017 dates across Europe. As of now, the upcoming US outing spans 13 dates, kicking off on April 20th in Miami.



Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale November 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.

The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

04/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

04/28 – Houston, TX@ NRG Stadium

05/07 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/11 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

05/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/26 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

05/31 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/08 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field