The Rolling Stones announce 2019 US tour

The Rolling Stones will return to the US next spring for a new leg of tour dates.
The US jaunt is a continuation of the band’s “No Filter Tour”, which kicked off in 2017 dates across Europe. As of now, the upcoming US outing spans 13 dates, kicking off on April 20th in Miami.
Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale November 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.
The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:
04/20 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
04/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
04/28 – Houston, TX@ NRG Stadium
05/07 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/11 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
05/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/26 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
05/31 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
06/08 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field