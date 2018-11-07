Menu
Smashing Pumpkins share new song “Knights of Malta”: Stream

It's the latest single from the band's forthcoming reunion record

on November 07, 2018, 5:06pm
Next week, the newly, mostly-reunited Smashing Pumpkins will be releasing their first studio album featuring the trio of original members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlain in nearly 20 years. We’ve already heard the singles “Solara” and “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” from the Rick Rubin-produced eight-track LP. Today, the band has shared another taste of the effort called “Knights of Malta”.

The sunsetting, violin-laden track opens with Corgan singing lyrics resonant to the winding, persistent journey the band continues to undertake: “We’re gonna make this happen/ I’m gonna fly forever.” Take a listen to “Knights of Malta” below.

Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. is out on November 16th. The band continues their bonkers 30th anniversary tour later this month.

