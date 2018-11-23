Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

The Streets confirms new album, shares “Call Me in the Morning”: Stream

Mike Skinner's first Streets LP since 2011 is expected to drop next year

by
on November 23, 2018, 2:30pm
0 comments
Stream Watch The Streets "Call Me in the Morning"
The Streets' Mike Skinner in "Call Me in the Morning" music video

After six years of radio silence, Mike Skinner revived his grime project The Streets in December 2017 with a pair of songs, “Burn Bridges” and “Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies”. The UK rapper has shared more material since then, and it’s all served to hype up an even bigger upcoming release: The Streets’ first album since 2011’s Computers and Blues.

Speaking to Q Magazine earlier this month, Skinner noted that he plans to drop a larger music project in 2019, which he’ll support with a series of festival performances and a film. A press release today appears to confirm most of these plans, as it tells fans to “expect news of this [film] and a new album to come soon.”

To tide fans over, Skinner has shared a new single titled, “Call Me in the Morning”. It’s a thumping and skittish number featuring guest contributions from Chip and Grim Sickers. “Call Me In The Morning” finds “3 artists from 3 generations giving 32 bars in their own unique form,” Grim described in a statement.

Check it out below via its corresponding music video, directed by Skinner himself and starring all three artists.

“Call Me in the Morning” Artwork:

the streets call me morning listen The Streets confirms new album, shares Call Me in the Morning: Stream

Skinner is scheduled to embark on a lengthy UK tour beginning mid-January. You can get tickets here.

The Streets 2019 Tour Dates:
01/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
01/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
01/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
01/21 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
01/22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
01/24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
01/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
01/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
01/28 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
01/29 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
01/31 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
02/02 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton
02/03 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton
02/05 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton
02/06 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton
02/07 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton

streets uk 2019 tour dates The Streets confirms new album, shares Call Me in the Morning: Stream

Previous Story
Album of the Week: The 1975 Evolve the Modern Rock Album With A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships
Next Story
Keanu Reeves has a part in Toy Story 4, according to Tim Allen
No comments