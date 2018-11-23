The Streets confirms new album, shares “Call Me in the Morning”: Stream

After six years of radio silence, Mike Skinner revived his grime project The Streets in December 2017 with a pair of songs, “Burn Bridges” and “Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies”. The UK rapper has shared more material since then, and it’s all served to hype up an even bigger upcoming release: The Streets’ first album since 2011’s Computers and Blues.
Speaking to Q Magazine earlier this month, Skinner noted that he plans to drop a larger music project in 2019, which he’ll support with a series of festival performances and a film. A press release today appears to confirm most of these plans, as it tells fans to “expect news of this [film] and a new album to come soon.”
To tide fans over, Skinner has shared a new single titled, “Call Me in the Morning”. It’s a thumping and skittish number featuring guest contributions from Chip and Grim Sickers. “Call Me In The Morning” finds “3 artists from 3 generations giving 32 bars in their own unique form,” Grim described in a statement.
Check it out below via its corresponding music video, directed by Skinner himself and starring all three artists.
“Call Me in the Morning” Artwork:
Skinner is scheduled to embark on a lengthy UK tour beginning mid-January. You can get tickets here.
The Streets 2019 Tour Dates:
01/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
01/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
01/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
01/21 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
01/22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
01/24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
01/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
01/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
01/28 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
01/29 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
01/31 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
02/02 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton
02/03 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton
02/05 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton
02/06 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton
02/07 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton