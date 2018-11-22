The Warriors come out to play again on vinyl for Black Friday

The Warriors

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of Walter Hill’s The Warriors. Waxwork Records is celebrating ahead of time, however, by repressing Barry DeVorzan’s complete score to the 1979 cult classic on vinyl. It was previously sold out.

Due out this Friday, the 180 gram 2xLP features a remastered version of the soundtrack that includes every single musical cue heard in the film. In fact, Waxwork worked from the original master tapes of both the score and the film itself for authenticity.



What’s more, the release sports artwork from Marvel Comics artist Dave Rapoza and comes split between “Warriors” red and brown vinyl and “Boppers” purple vinyl. A printed insert and deluxe packaging seals the deal entirely.

Check out the artwork below and grab a copy come Black Friday here. Can you dig it?