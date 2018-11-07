These New Puritans return with first song in five years, “Into the Fire”: Stream

These New Puritans, photo by Harley Weir

British post-rockers These New Puritans have returned with their first new music in half a decade. The band’s last album, Field of Reeds, dropped in 2015, but now twin brothers Jack and George Barnett are back with “Into the Fire”.

The patiently, hauntingly driving “Into the Fire” is just the first taste of what we can expect from These New Puritans in the coming months. In a new interview with FADER, the duo revealed that they’ve got a new record in the bag waiting for release.

“The next album is a banger. Both brutal and beautiful, a record of extremes,” George said. “It’s back to just me and Jack again, it’s more pure. I’ve already put a bet on us winning the Turner Prize.”

“I’m overseeing and it’s been a case of [Jack] saying ‘This will be done in five days,’ only for it to take a month,” he added of the effort, which was record in Jack’s new home of Berlin. “But his perfectionism gives the record a singularity that is visionary, and also so lacking these days. We live in an age of saccharine, beige, sentimental, made-for-algorithms music, and we’re standing against all that.”

David Tibet of the ’80s experimental outfit Current 93 features on “Into the Fire”, which will be released as a limited edition 7-inch single featuring a remix on the B-side. That’s out January 25th, 2019, but you can listen to the track now below.