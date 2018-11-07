Dream Wife Learned A Lot From Garbage’s Shirley Manson

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips checks in with two of the members of Dream Wife, as the London-based outfit called in from the road on their European tour. Alice Go and Bella Podpadec discuss their first concerts, opening for former heroes in Sleigh Bells, learning from Shirley Manson, and so much more. Plus, the pair share details from their experiences meeting with fans and sharing experiences with women and non-binary-identifying individuals in the DIY scene.

