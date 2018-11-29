Kimbra on Recording With Donald Glover, Singing at Rugby Games, and Performing at Talent Shows

Kimbra, This Must Be the Gig

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, Kimbra talks to host Lior Phillips about seeing Silverchair as a kid and how she went on to work with frontman Daniel Johns on her sophomore album. The New Zealand pop phenom also discusses drawing electronic inspiration from Nine Inch Nails, the difficulties of moving across the world, working with David Byrne, and the potential of seeing those demos between her and Donald Glover.

This episode was brought to you by our friends at Vivid Seats.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

Follow the series on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter