Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Superorganism on Potentially Babysitting for Stephen Malkmus

Host Lior Phillips talks to Orono Noguchi and Soul during Iceland Airwaves

by
on November 14, 2018, 4:49pm
0 comments
Superorganism, This Must Be the Gig
Superorganism, This Must Be the Gig

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | SpotifyGoogle Play | Stitcher | RSS

Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! The indelible Iceland Airwaves first launched 20 years ago, and this week Lior Phillips checks in with her first in a series of reports from the magical festival.

Lior sits down with two members of the incredible live band Superorganism, just prior to the group’s sublime Reykjavik set. Orono Noguchi and Soul discuss their first concerts, getting to meet (and potentially babysit for) Stephen Malkmus, getting a pep talk from Nardwuar the Human Serviette, and so much more. Tune in next week for even more exciting reporting from Iceland Airwaves!

This episode was brought to you by our friends at Vivid Seats.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

Follow the series on Facebook  |  Instagram  |  Twitter

Previous Story
Meek Mill is dropping a new album later this month
Next Story
Classic Album Review: Blood on the Tracks Remains Bob Dylan’s Most Emotionally Charged Record
No comments