Vök Explains Why Iceland Appreciates Experimental Music

Vök, This Must Be the Gig

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! The indelible Iceland Airwaves first launched 20 years ago, and Lior Phillips continues her series of reports from the magical festival.

This week, Lior chats with Margrét Rán and Einar Hrafn of the sublime live band Vök. The trio discuss what exactly makes the Iceland music scene so experimental and magical, and the greatness that is Iceland Airwaves. In addition, the musicians dish on their still yet-to-be-announced follow-up to 2017’s Figure, their first concert experiences, going on tour with Editors, and so much more.

