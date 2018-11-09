Thom Yorke curates 90-minute mixtape for BBC Radio 3: Stream

Thom Yorke's BBC Radio 3 Late Junction mixtape

Last week, Thom Yorke put together a special mix of atmospheric records for BBC Radio 6. Now, the Radiohead frontman has curated a new playlist for BBC Radio 3’s Late Junction, but this collection is an entirely different beast, one devoted to experimental music of all varieties.

As Pitchfork points out, the 20-song mixtape spans a generous 90 minutes. It opens with “Burn the Witch”, from Radiohead’s 2016 album, A Moon Shaped Pool, before delving into works by Aphex Twin, experimental krautrockers Faust, and former King Crimson percussionist Jamie Muir.



There are also cuts from French harpsichordist Justin Taylor, composer and musique concrète pioneer Pierre Henry, experimental banjoist Nathan Bowles, and the Peter Broderick-led The Beacon Sound Choir. Yorke’s own composition “Suspirium”, from his first-ever score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake, also makes an appearance.

Take a listen to the full mixtape here.

Yorke was recently the focus of BBC Radio 1’s latest Piano Sessions installment, which featured an intimate performance of Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place”. He also performed a handful of Suspiria tracks for BBC Radio 6. Yorke’s prolific activity as of late likely will continue into 2019, when he’s expected to release a new solo album.