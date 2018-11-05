Menu
Thom Yorke performs solo piano version of Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place”: Watch

Yorke also plays the Suspiria track "Suspirium" for BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions

To promote his debut film score for SuspiriaThom Yorke has been making the rounds over at BBC Radio. Last week, he performed a trio of songs from the soundtrack on BBC Radio 6 (he also spoke to host Mary Anne Hobbs and debuted a 60-minute mix of atmospheric records). Now, as Stereogum points out, Yorke appears in the latest installment of BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions. As the series’ title implies, Yorke delivers intimate piano renditions of the Suspiria track “Suspirium” along with Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place”. “Will that do? Is that all right?” Yorke asked following his performance of the Radiohead classic. As you’ll see below, the answer is, obviously, a resounding yes.

Yorke is gearing up to release a new solo album next year, and come December, he’ll embark on a North American tour. You can secure tickets to the upcoming dates here.

