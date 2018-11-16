Tom Hardy receives CBE from Prince Charles

Tom Hardy and Prince Charles

Tom Hardy has been on a roll as of late. Thanks to his willingness to wear a mask in basically all of his onscreen appearances, as well as an adept nose for project selection, Hardy has been all over mainstream movies through the last few years. From Mad Max: Fury Road to Dunkirk to his latest hit Venom, Hardy has proven himself as one of Hollywood’s most coveted entities of all: a movie star-level handsome man who’s also willing to be a complete and utter weirdo for the sake of a great performance.

Now, in a movie sure to equally please fans of modern monarchies and Tumblr slash authors, Tom Hardy has become a member of the Order of the British Empire. In a ceremony earlier today, Hardy was made a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Prince Charles. Hardy is a personal friend of the royal family; he attended this past spring’s royal wedding as a guest of Prince Harry, and reportedly shared a stealth cameo with both Harry and William in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that wound up being cut before the film made it to theaters.



In celebration of Hardy’s recognition, let’s all fondly recall him delivering some decidedly anti-royalistic tendencies in The Dark Knight Rises:

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article stated Hardy had been knighted, which was inaccurate. He was made only a CBE.