Toy Story 4 teaser trailer introduces us to Forky: Watch

Toy Story 4

The long-awaited fourth installment in the Toy Story franchise hits theaters next summer. With the holiday movie season upon us, Pixar has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the film. The 90-second clip depicts the gang holding hands and dancing in a circle, culminating in the introduction of a brand new character named Forky. It’s all soundtracked by Judy Collins’ cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”. Watch it below.

A plot synopsis included within the video reveals many some more details. By the sound of it, Forky will be an integral character in the film.



“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21st, 2019, and it promises to be a real tearjerker.