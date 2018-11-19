Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh to release acid house album

Irvine Welsh DJing in Buenos Aires, photo via Filba

With selections from Iggy Pop, Brian Eno, Lou Reed, and Underworld, the soundtrack for Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting has gone on to become one of the best to ever hit the big screen. Now, Irvine Welsh, the author behind the books that inspired both Trainspotting and its 2017 sequel, is gearing up to release his own debut album of original music.

In an interview with The Scottish Sun (via FACT), Welsh revealed that his first-ever full-length will be of the acid house variety, which he hopes will inject more “fun and humour” into what he describes as a currently “joyless” dance music scene. “Hopefully people are going to jump around and have a bop, but you’re not going to have your ears bleeding,” he told The Scottish Sun. “And you’re not going to want to be stripped to the waist, salivating and banging your head off the floor.”



“It’s not really banging, full-on mad stuff, but it’s a lot of classic acid house — swirling effects and noises and boomy basslines,” Welsh added, “some of it is pretty groovy.” A number of album songs are also expected to feature the Scottish author-turned-DJ singing in a German accent.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)

Although the forthcoming LP will technically be Welsh’s first, he’s no stranger to the genre. The soundtracks of both Trainspotting and T2 touched on acid house/electronic music with the inclusion of acts such as Underworld and Primal Scream. It was reported last year that Welsh was developing a TV series focusing on rave culture.

In recent months, Welsh has also been playing DJ sets. One such performance, at this year’s FILBA (International Festival of Literature in Buenos Aires), was described as “a set in which he combined hits from the 80s and 90s with some electronic themes.”

Welsh’s love of music actually goes back even before the launch of his literary career. As The Telegraph wrote in 2003, Welsh left his Edinburgh hometown for London “in the hope of becoming a rock musician.” As part of the ’70s London punk scene, he played guitar and sang in the bands The Pubic Lice and Stairway 13.

Neither a title nor a release date for Welsh’s new album has been confirmed. In the meantime, watch a short clip of a recent DJ set in Mexico City below.