Travis Scott, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

This weekend, Travis Scott will host the inaugural Astroworld Festival at the NRG Park in his hometown of Houston, Texas. With just hours to go until festivities kick off, Scott has unveiled the lineup.

Along with Scott, the likes of Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, Gunna, Metro Boomin, Virgil Abloh, and more will take the stage.



The festival is sold out, but you can still grab tickets here.