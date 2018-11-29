Travis Scott brings out Kendrick Lamar to perform “goosebumps” at MSG: Watch

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott brought his “Astroworld Tour” to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. For this particular staging of the high-flying production, the roller coaster and ferris wheel weren’t the only attractions. Scott brought out Kendrick Lamar to perform “goosebumps”, their collaboration from Scott’s 2016 album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. Watch fan-shot footage below.



Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, also made a surprise appearance during the show, as the two took a ride on Scott’s rollercoaster.

Scott recently appeared on Ellen, where he performed his Astroworld standout track, “Sicko Mode”, and spoke to Ellen DeGeneres and his booze-filled tour rider, among other topics.