Travis Scott performs on a rollercoaster at ASTROWORLD Tour kick off: Video + Setist

Travis Scott, photo by Amy Price

Last night marked the launch marked of Travis Scott’s “Wish You Were Here Tour”. The Houston rapper brought his latest album, ASTROWORLD, to life by turning Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena into a hip-hop amusement park.



The incredible 32-song set featured all the hits you’d expect, like “Stop Trying to Be God”, “Butterfly Effect”, “Antidote”, and obvious closer “Sicko Mode”. Scott also delivered his verses from a number of collaborations including SZA’s “Love Galore”, Kodak Black’s “ZEZE”, and Trippie Redd’s “Dark Knight Dummo”, which featured an appearance from Trippie himself. Gunna also came out for the ASTROWORLD cut “Yosemite”.

It wasn’t just what is being performed that makes this tour so noteworthy, however, but also where and how. Parts of the show saw Scott riding stadium versions of amusement park rides, like the rollercoaster that snaked over the crowd during “5% Tint”, or the circular contraption he was strapped to for “Carousel”. And all of that on top of a massive light and laser show.

This was only night one of an tour, so just imagine what Scott has in store for his ASTRWORLD Festival later this month. Check out video of the show below, followed by the complete setlist. The tour continues tonight in Raleigh, North Carolina and stretches to a December 22nd gig in Portland, Oregon.

Setlist:

Stargazing

Carousel

Way Back

Lose

Butterfly Effect

Mamacita

No Bystanders

Stop Trying to be God

Love Galore

Skeletons

NC-17

Dark Knight Dummo (with Trippie Redd)

Drugs You Should Try It

Skyfall

ZEZE

Through the Last Night

Yosemite (with Gunna)

90210

R.I.P. Screw

5% Tint

Can’t Say

Don’t Play

Quintana

Uptown

Upper Echelon

Astrothunder

Beibs in the Trap

Houstonfornication

Piss on Your Grave

Antidote

Goosebumps

Sicko Mode