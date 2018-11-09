Travis Scott performs on a rollercoaster at ASTROWORLD Tour kick off: Video + Setist

Last night marked the launch marked of Travis Scott’s “Wish You Were Here Tour”. The Houston rapper brought his latest album, ASTROWORLD, to life by turning Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena into a hip-hop amusement park.
The incredible 32-song set featured all the hits you’d expect, like “Stop Trying to Be God”, “Butterfly Effect”, “Antidote”, and obvious closer “Sicko Mode”. Scott also delivered his verses from a number of collaborations including SZA’s “Love Galore”, Kodak Black’s “ZEZE”, and Trippie Redd’s “Dark Knight Dummo”, which featured an appearance from Trippie himself. Gunna also came out for the ASTROWORLD cut “Yosemite”.
It wasn’t just what is being performed that makes this tour so noteworthy, however, but also where and how. Parts of the show saw Scott riding stadium versions of amusement park rides, like the rollercoaster that snaked over the crowd during “5% Tint”, or the circular contraption he was strapped to for “Carousel”. And all of that on top of a massive light and laser show.
This was only night one of an tour, so just imagine what Scott has in store for his ASTRWORLD Festival later this month. Check out video of the show below, followed by the complete setlist. The tour continues tonight in Raleigh, North Carolina and stretches to a December 22nd gig in Portland, Oregon.
Setlist:
Stargazing
Carousel
Way Back
Lose
Butterfly Effect
Mamacita
No Bystanders
Stop Trying to be God
Love Galore
Skeletons
NC-17
Dark Knight Dummo (with Trippie Redd)
Drugs You Should Try It
Skyfall
ZEZE
Through the Last Night
Yosemite (with Gunna)
90210
R.I.P. Screw
5% Tint
Can’t Say
Don’t Play
Quintana
Uptown
Upper Echelon
Astrothunder
Beibs in the Trap
Houstonfornication
Piss on Your Grave
Antidote
Goosebumps
Sicko Mode