Trivium’s Matt Heafy welcomes twins, covers Killswitch Engage as “thank you” to Howard Jones

Last month, Matt Heafy had to exit Trivium’s tour due to his wife’s impending birth of the couple’s twins. Now, we can report that the frontman and his wife, Ashley, are proud parents of daughter Mia and son Akira. Additionally, Heafy has recorded cover songs in tribute to the singers who filled in for him on the remaining dates on Trivium’s tour.

While it is unclear when exactly the twins were born, Heafy posted a photo of himself carrying the babies three days ago on Twitter, with double heart emojis as the caption.



When Heafy dropped off Trivium’s fall tour, ex-Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones, Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström, and YouTube personality Jared Dines stepped up to fill in for the soon-to-be dad. As a “thank you” to all three of them, Heafy has released covers of songs by Killswitch Engage, Avatar and Dines over the past few days.

“This is my thanks to Uncle Hojo for helping my family and band out! Akira and Mia love their Uncle Howard,” wrote Heafy in the YouTube description of his acoustic cover of “My Curse”, a Jones-era Killswitch Engage song. In a longer post on Twitter, Heafy revealed he gifted Jones with a guitar, saying, “There are not enough words to express the eternal gratitude that I have for Howard Jones for helping my family, my band, and our countless supporters in North America. To see one of my all-time heroes so happy to be performing with our band — a band that wouldn’t exist without his influence — means the world to me.”

His other covers include Avatar’s “The Eagle Has Landed” and Dines’ “Does It Djent?” Watch all three covers below.