Troye Sivan covers Queen’s “Somebody to Love”: Stream

Queen's Freddie Mercury and Troye Sivan

To coincide with release of the new Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, pop wunderkind Troye Sivan has covered a Queen classic.

The Bloom star has taken on “Somebody to Love”, from Queen’s 1976 record, A Day at the Races. While Mercury’s version soared with choir-like vocals and dramatic instrumentation, Sivan employs a more mellow, minimalist approach. Here, his calming voice is accompanied by little more than bass and keys.



“I’m so beyond honored to have been asked to cover ‘Somebody to Love’ by Queen, a masterful song by the most legendary band,” Sivan commented in a press statement. Queen’s manager, Jim Beach, added: ‘’Troye’s version is a unique take on this Queen classic… It is both moving and totally original.”

Take a listen below.

Proceeds from the track will go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which supports the global fight against HIV/AIDS. The organization was founded in 1992 by Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Beach.

Sivan recently appeared on Ellen to perform “Revelation”, his contribution to the film Boy Erased, which he also stars in. He and Charli XCX also dropped their incredible music video for “1999”.