True Detective returns to HBO for a grisly, ’80s-set third season: Watch the trailer

True Detective S3 (HBO)

True Detective needed a breather. Sure, there are defenders of the show’s offbeat second season out there, but it was clear that HBO wasn’t exactly prepared for the first season of the existential-minded detective drama to become the breakout hit it did. The second season was rushed into production, and the finished result often felt like it, so when HBO announced that the series would be taking a breather before returning again, it was hardly surprising to most audiences.

That said, it’s been a little surprising to see that breather last for more than three years now. Yet after no shortage of behind-the-scenes turmoil (particularly related to Jeremy Saulnier leaving the season after directing only two of a planned four episodes), True Detective will return at last on January 13th with a new season, a new story, and a new set of actors to plunge into despair. Chief among them will be Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as Detective Wayne Hays, an investigator in the Ozarks tracking a pair of missing children. In the series’ signature way, he’s haunted by his own past while delving ever deeper into a criminal underworld.



Co-starring Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo, and Mamie Gummer, the new season premieres early in 2019. In the meantime, check out the brand-new full trailer for the upcoming season, which certainly suggests a third frame that looks a lot more like the beloved first one.