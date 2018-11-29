Turnstile showcase their chaotic live set in video for “Disco / Time & Space”: Watch

Turnstile, photo from Instagram

Melodic hardcore heavyweights Turnstile are nearing the end of a year of massive growth. The release of their latest album, the highly anticipated Time & Space, was met with much critical acclaim and provided the band opportunities to be embraced by a more mainstream audience with slots at national festivals like Jay-Z’s Made In America and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

The latter festival gave the band the opportunity to curate an installation on the grounds, which they used to debut their new video for “Disco / Time & Space”. Directed by photographer Atiba Jefferson with award-winning cinematographer Ty Evans behind the camera, both of whom have ties to the skateboarding scene and have collaborated with the band in the past, the visual showcases the wild and chaotic embrace of the hardcore vets’ live show, a massive spectacle that is often crammed into a small room.



Check out the video for “Disco / Time & Space” below.

Turnstile are currently on tour with heavy-hitters Every Time I Die, Angel Du$t and Vein, a run that continues through the end of 2018.