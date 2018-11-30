Ty Segall’s The C.I.A. shares video for one-minute scorcher “Oblivion”: Watch

The C.I.A.'s "Oblivion" video

Well, the week wouldn’t be complete without some new Ty Segall music. Today, the prolific garage rocker shared a new song called “Oblivion” from The C.I.A., his group with wife/collaborator Denée Segall and Emmett Kelly of Cairo Gang.

Clocking in at just a little more than a minute, “Oblivion” is a sonic onslaught propelled by Denée’s furious delivery, which finds her winkingly spitting out some punk-as-funk lyrics. “Pity is a game for fools,” goes the song’s closing line, ending it as quickly as it began. See the accompanying video below, which sets the trio against a fury of strobes.



The new tracks follows the announcement of The C.I.A.’s self-titled debut album, as well as lead single “Pleasure Seeker”. The effort arrives on December 21st via In The Red Records and will mark Segall’s fifth record this year following Fudge Sandwich.