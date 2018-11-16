Tyler, the Creator reveals new Grinch-inspired EP: Stream

The Grinch and Tyler, the Creator (photo by Ben Kaye)

Proving he’s not such a bad banana, Tyler, the Creator has shared a new EP today called Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Recorded entirely by the Odd Future rapper, the collection spans six previously unreleased songs, including titles like “Hot Chocolate”, “Big Bag”, and the very Grinch-y “Whoville” and “Cindy Lou’s Wish”. There’s also “Lights On”, a joint track with Santigold and pop singer Ryan Beatty.



Today’s EP was inspired by Tyler’s two contributions to the new CGI remake of The Grinch: an updated version of the theme song featuring composer Danny Elfman and this month’s “I Am the Grinch”.

The Grinch EP serves as the follow-up to Tyler’s 2017 album, Flower Boy. Though in recent months he’s rolled out a handful of one-off tracks and collaborations, such as “PUFF” and “Potato Salad” featuring ASAP Rocky. Tyler also hosted his Camp Flog Gnaw Festival the other week, which was highlighted by the live debut of Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts.

Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Artwork:

Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Tracklist:

01. Whoville

02. Lights On (feat. Ryan Beatty and Santigold)

03. Hot Chocolate (feat. Jerry Paper)

04. Big Bag

05. When Gloves Come Off (feat. Ryan Beatty)

06. Cindy Lou’s Wish