Tyler, the Creator reveals new Grinch-inspired EP: Stream

Six-track effort follows Tyler's contributions to the CGI remake of The Grinch

by
on November 16, 2018, 12:32am
Stream Tyler the Creator's Grinch-themed EP
The Grinch and Tyler, the Creator (photo by Ben Kaye)

Proving he’s not such a bad banana, Tyler, the Creator has shared a new EP today called Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The GrinchIt’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Recorded entirely by the Odd Future rapper, the collection spans six previously unreleased songs, including titles like “Hot Chocolate”, “Big Bag”, and the very Grinch-y “Whoville” and “Cindy Lou’s Wish”. There’s also “Lights On”, a joint track with Santigold and pop singer Ryan Beatty.

Today’s EP was inspired by Tyler’s two contributions to the new CGI remake of The Grinch: an updated version of the theme song featuring composer Danny Elfman and this month’s “I Am the Grinch”.

The Grinch EP serves as the follow-up to Tyler’s 2017 album, Flower Boy. Though in recent months he’s rolled out a handful of one-off tracks and collaborations, such as “PUFF” and “Potato Salad” featuring ASAP Rocky. Tyler also hosted his Camp Flog Gnaw Festival the other week, which was highlighted by the live debut of Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts.

Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Artwork:

tyler-creator-grinch-EP artwork

Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Tracklist:
01. Whoville
02. Lights On (feat. Ryan Beatty and Santigold)
03. Hot Chocolate (feat. Jerry Paper)
04. Big Bag
05. When Gloves Come Off (feat. Ryan Beatty)
06. Cindy Lou’s Wish

