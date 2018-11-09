Tyler, the Creator hates Christmas on “I Am The Grinch”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator (photo by Ben Kaye) and The Grinch

After taking over seemingly every subway station billboard in America over the last several weeks, the CGI remake of The Grinch finally hits theaters today. In addition to a host of voice talent from the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, and Kenan Thompson, the film also features original music from Danny Elfman and Tyler, the Creator. We previously heard the two collaborate on the theme song, and now Tyler is back with another new track, “I Am The Grinch”.

On “I Am The Grinch”, the former Odd Future mastermind embodies the curmudgeonly, holiday-hating character, dropping lines like, “25 days got the lock with the chain at the door/ Don’t knock, no gifts over here.” Later, he calls out Santa himself, spitting, “Tell your homeboy in a red suit to chill/ Before I ban him from Whoville.”



Fletcher Jones also features on the track, and you can take a listen to “I Am The Grinch” below.

The Grinch is out now nationwide, along with its full original soundtrack. Tyler shared his latest album Flower Boy last year, though the last few months have seen the rollout of several brand new songs and freestyles. In addition, this year’s installment of the rapper’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival will feature the live debut of Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s madly anticipated collaborative project Kids See Ghosts.