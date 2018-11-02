UPSAHL returns with new single “The Other Team”: Stream

UPSAHL

Young yet promising indie pop songwriter UPSAHL has just inked a deal with major label Arista Records. To celebrate, she is teasing a forthcoming 2019 EP with new single titled “The Other Team”.

A bubbly, swaying number, it captures UPSAHL as she shrugs off a missed connection with a “boy who was sweet like cherry pie.” “I know he’s right for me, but I’m not right for him,” she sings, “and if I try to play along, don’t think I’ll ever win.”



As with her other 2018 offering, “Kiss Me Now”, the 19-year-old artist displays a surprisingly mature grasp and sense of self-awareness when it comes to relationships and her own emotions. Even if someone appears to look “right” for you, they very well could not be, and that’s totally okay.

“I wrote ‘The Other Team’ on the last day of a month-long writing trip,” UPSAHL explains in a press statement. “A few minutes into the session, the concept just sort of came to me, ‘Everyone can relate to being into someone that they know they can’t have’.”

Check out the song below via its fun lyric video.