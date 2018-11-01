Vince Staples to release album, FM!, on Friday

Vince Staples, photo by Caroline Daniel

As hinted at earlier this week, Vince Staples will release a brand new album called FM! later tonight.

Staples previously said the album will feature Kamaiyah, Jay Rock, Lil Fade, and Tyga. Per Pitchfork, Kenny Beats is credited as a producer.



The album is set to arrive Midnight ET Friday, aka “9pm Poppy Street Time” (Staples grew up in the Poppy Street neighborhood of Ramona Park).

Earlier this year, Staples contributed to Kendrick Lamar’s impressive Black Panther soundtrack, as well as hopped on a new E-40 song. His last full-length album, Big Fish Theory, was one of the best of 2017.

FM! Artwork: