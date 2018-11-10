Watch: Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform bevy of Pantera songs at recent Texas show

Phil Anselmo, via YouTube: James Mills

Philip Anselmo represented his old band Pantera in a big way at a recent show in Lubbock, Texas, playing a number of songs by the iconic metal act with his current backing band The Illegals.

While Anselmo has been known to perform a Pantera cut or two at his shows, fans at Jake’s Sports Cafe on November 2nd were treated to an extra special gig, devoting the entire second half of the show to Pantera songs.



Among the classic Pantera tracks Anselmo and company performed were “Becoming”, “I’m Broken”, “A New Level”, “Mouth for War” and “Walk”.

While Anselmo was born in New Orleans, Pantera bassist Rex Brown and late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul all grew up in Texas, making it the band’s home state. So, it’s easy to see why Anselmo gave the Texas crowd an evening to remember.

It’s been a tough year for Pantera fans, as drummer Vinnie Paul tragically died back in June of an enlarged heart and severe coronary artery disease. His guitarist brother Dimebag was horrifically gunned down while performing with the band Damageplan in December 2004. Pantera played their last-ever show in August 2001 in Yokohama, Japan, before breaking up.

Watch fan-filmed footage, via YouTube user James Mills, of Anselmo and The Illegals performing Pantera classics in Lubbock, Texas, below: