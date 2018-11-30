Wavves drop surprise EP, Emo Christmas: Stream

Wavves

Although the holidays are supposed to be “the happiest season of all,” that’s hardly realistic. Sometimes you just end up crying under your own fully-decorated tree, or into that mug of eggnog. For those more melancholy moments, Wavves have the perfect soundtrack: their new surprise EP, Emo Christmas.

This new collection includes two songs, both clocking in at under two minutes. The first is the title track, penned by Wavves frontman Nathan Williams, and features these Kleenex-worthy lyrics: “Something about Christmas makes me cry/ And I don’t know why/ I still think about you all the time.” The other is called “So Glad It’s Christmas” and comes from the band’s bassist, Stephen Pope.



Stream the full EP below.

Emo Christmas Artwork:

Emo Christmas Tracklist:

01. Emo Christmas

02. So Glad It’s Christmas

If you’ll recall, Wavves covered the classic “Christmas Time is Here” in December 2017. Revisit that below.

Wavves’ last album, You’re Welcome, dropped in 2017. This year, the group celebrated the 10th anniversary of its self-titled debut album.