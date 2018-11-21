Weezer detail The Black Album, share “Zombie Bastards”: Stream

After months promoting their chart-topping cover of Toto’s “Africa”, Weezer officially announced back in October that they’d be returning to their self-titled album canon with The Black Album. Today, the band has revealed that the long-in-the-works album will finally see the light of day on March 1st.
Produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, each track on the record was originally conceived by frontman Rivers Cuomo on just a piano, a first for the band. What’s more, the recording process saw many of the members trying out different instruments. The result is a step in a new, experimental direction for a band that has been pumping out similar-sounding music for nearly 25 years.
Along with the album details, the group has shared a track called “Zombie Bastards”. “Die, die, you zombie bastards,” Cuomo sings over a semi-electronic pop hook; the accompanying video depicts what looks to be remnants from the set of Venom. “Zombie Bastards” serves as the album’s second single following “Can’t Knock the Hustle”.
Check out the video below.
The Black Album is now available for pre-order, and you can check out the cover art below.
The Black Album Artwork:
This spring, Weezer will embark on a previously announced co-headlining tour alongside the Pixies, with support coming from TV on the Radio and Basement. This includes a newly-added date at Madison Square Garden on March 12th. Find their full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Weezer 2019 Tour Dates:
03/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
03/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
03/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
03/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
03/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
04/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
04/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
06/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
07/04 – Utrecht, HL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
07/07 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park
07/08 – Zurich, CH @ Xtra