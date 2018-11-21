Weezer detail The Black Album, share “Zombie Bastards”: Stream

Weezer's Black Album artwork

After months promoting their chart-topping cover of Toto’s “Africa”, Weezer officially announced back in October that they’d be returning to their self-titled album canon with The Black Album. Today, the band has revealed that the long-in-the-works album will finally see the light of day on March 1st.

Produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, each track on the record was originally conceived by frontman Rivers Cuomo on just a piano, a first for the band. What’s more, the recording process saw many of the members trying out different instruments. The result is a step in a new, experimental direction for a band that has been pumping out similar-sounding music for nearly 25 years.



Along with the album details, the group has shared a track called “Zombie Bastards”. “Die, die, you zombie bastards,” Cuomo sings over a semi-electronic pop hook; the accompanying video depicts what looks to be remnants from the set of Venom. “Zombie Bastards” serves as the album’s second single following “Can’t Knock the Hustle”.

Check out the video below.

The Black Album is now available for pre-order, and you can check out the cover art below.

The Black Album Artwork:

This spring, Weezer will embark on a previously announced co-headlining tour alongside the Pixies, with support coming from TV on the Radio and Basement. This includes a newly-added date at Madison Square Garden on March 12th. Find their full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Weezer 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

03/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

03/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

04/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

06/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/04 – Utrecht, HL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

07/07 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park

07/08 – Zurich, CH @ Xtra