“Weird Al” Yankovic announces tour with full symphony orchestra [Updated]

Earlier this year, “Weird Al” Yankovic toured a stripped-down set consisting primarily his original tracks instead of his iconic parodies. Now, the king of parody polka is going in the complete opposite direction, as he’s announced plans for a 2019 North American tour featuring a full symphony orchestra at each stop.
Following the “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”, the forthcoming trek has been dubbed the “Strings Attached” tour. In an Instagram post, the Weird One called the planned shows his “most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever.” That includes a different orchestra at each stop, either an official philharmonic ensemble or a collection of local musicians. What’s more, the tour will mark the first time Al has performed with female backing vocalists, with Lisa Popeil, Monique Donnelly, and Scottie Haskell (all of whom have featured on his studio recordings) joining him on stage.
The shows promise all the costumes, props, and parody hits of past “Weird Al” tours, only this time amped up by the biggest bands with which he’s ever played.
Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th. You can also grab them here.
“Weird Al” Yankovic 2019 Tour Dates:
06/05 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
06/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
06/08 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
06/09 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
06/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
06/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
06/18 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
06/20 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
06/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
06/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
06/23 – Madison, WI @ @ Overture Center for the Arts
06/25 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
06/27 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
06/28 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre
06/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
06/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
07/02 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre
07/03 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
07/05 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
07/06 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
07/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/16 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
07/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/19 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/20 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/23 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
07/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
07/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
07/28 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
07/30 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
07/31 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
08/04 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
08/08 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
08/13 – Wenatchee, WA @ Town Toyota Center
08/14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/21 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
08/22 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
08/24 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
08/25 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
08/26 – Bismark, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
08/30 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
08/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/01 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
View this post on Instagram
Two weeks from today – Monday, Nov. 12 – we’ll be announcing the dates for my 2019 tour, which we’re calling Strings Attached. We’re going directly from my most scaled-down, low-key show ever (this year’s Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour) to my most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever. Not only are we bringing back the costumes and the props and the big video screen, but also… every single night we’ll be performing with a FULL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. For real. No, we’re not cramming an orchestra on our bus – it’ll be a different orchestra in every city. Sometimes it will be a “branded” local orchestra (like, say, the Colorado Symphony), and other times we’ll basically just be putting together our own orchestra with local musicians. And yes, we’re back to PLAYING THE HITS… but we’ll also throw in a few deeps cuts too (including a couple songs that we’ve never played before – not even on the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour!) Of course it’ll be the same amazing band as always – Jim, Steve, Ruben and Bermuda – plus, for the first time ever we’ll be touring with female background singers (Lisa Popeil, Monique Donnelly and Scottie Haskell – incredible vocalists who have appeared on many of my studio recordings). I think it’s really going to be a special show, and I can’t wait to get started! I’m not allowed to say much else about it before the 12th, but I will say that it’s basically a 3-month summer tour, and yes, we’ll be playing a bunch of places that we didn’t get around to on the last one (hello, Vancouver, Las Vegas, and the entire state of Florida!) But sadly, I’m afraid that, once again, it’s just a North American tour – hopefully we’ll hit Australia, Europe, and other parts of the world some other time. Anyway, tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 AM local time… all dates and info will be on weirdal.com. Hope to see you on the road next year!