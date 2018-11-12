“Weird Al” Yankovic announces tour with full symphony orchestra [Updated]

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Earlier this year, “Weird Al” Yankovic toured a stripped-down set consisting primarily his original tracks instead of his iconic parodies. Now, the king of parody polka is going in the complete opposite direction, as he’s announced plans for a 2019 North American tour featuring a full symphony orchestra at each stop.

Following the “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”, the forthcoming trek has been dubbed the “Strings Attached” tour. In an Instagram post, the Weird One called the planned shows his “most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever.” That includes a different orchestra at each stop, either an official philharmonic ensemble or a collection of local musicians. What’s more, the tour will mark the first time Al has performed with female backing vocalists, with Lisa Popeil, Monique Donnelly, and Scottie Haskell (all of whom have featured on his studio recordings) joining him on stage.



The shows promise all the costumes, props, and parody hits of past “Weird Al” tours, only this time amped up by the biggest bands with which he’s ever played.

Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th. You can also grab them here.

“Weird Al” Yankovic 2019 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

06/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

06/08 – Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

06/09 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

06/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

06/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

06/18 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

06/20 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

06/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

06/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

06/23 – Madison, WI @ @ Overture Center for the Arts

06/25 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

06/27 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

06/28 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

06/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

06/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07/02 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

07/03 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

07/05 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/06 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

07/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

07/13 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/16 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/19 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/20 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/23 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

07/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

07/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

07/28 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

07/30 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

07/31 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

08/04 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

08/08 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

08/13 – Wenatchee, WA @ Town Toyota Center

08/14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/21 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

08/22 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

08/24 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

08/25 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

08/26 – Bismark, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

08/30 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

08/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/01 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena