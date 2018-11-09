Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Paramount Ranch, where Westworld is filmed, burns down in wildfire

The California fires have also claimed the homes of Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and Caitlyn Jenner

by
on November 09, 2018, 7:17pm
0 comments
western ranch westworld paramount wildfire
Westworld, photo by John P. Johnson/HBO

The Woolsey wildfire is currently consuming the West Coast, with Malibu, Calabasas and Agoura Hills having already been evacuated. As many celebrities flee their homes, there’s one Hollywood landmark that’s already fallen victim to the flames. Variety reports that the Western town area at Paramount Ranch in Agoura, where shows like Westworld were filmed, has burned down. The news was first announced by the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation area’s Twitter feed.

In addition to Westworld, which saw its Main Street scenes filmed there, the ranch was home to Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman from 1992 to 1997. Movies like Caught in the Draft and The Lake House were also shot there, as were TV shows including The Mentalist and Weeds.

(Read: Westworld’s Second Season Cuts the Bullshit and Gets Down to Business)

“Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita,” HBO said in a statement. “Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there.”

One Los Angeles photojournalist captured some snaps of the area, and, well, it’s not looking great. See below.

Meanwhile, Variety reports that the homes of several celebrities have been lost in the fire, including Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and Caitlyn Jenner.

Previous Story
Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform on Kimmel: Watch
Next Story
Thom Yorke curates 90-minute mixtape for BBC Radio 3: Stream
No comments