Whitechapel announce new album, The Valley, unveil new song “Brimstone”: Stream

Tennessee deathcore mavens Whitechapel have announced that they will release their seventh album on March 29th, 2019, via Metal Blade Records. The disc is titled The Valley, and features the newly released first single, “Brimstone” (listen below).

According to a press release, the album’s title references Hardin Valley outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, where singer Phil Bozeman grew up, with much of the subject matter dealing with Bozeman’s personal struggles as a youth.



“Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that,” said guitarist Alex Wade in a statement. “I feel our music is Phil’s release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it, as well.”

The crushing first single “Brimstone” can be heard below, while the album can be pre-ordered in one of several different packages at this location.

The album news comes as Whitechapel kick off their headlining “Ten Years of Exile” U.S. tour tonight (November 1st) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The trek commemorates the 10th anniversary of their 2008 album, This Is Exile. See a complete list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

The Valley Artwork:

The Valley Track List:

01. When a Demon Defiles a Witch

02. Forgiveness Is Weakness

03. Brimstone

04. Hickory Creek

05. Black Bear

06. We Are One

07. The Other Side

08. Third Depth

09. Lovelace

10. Doom Woods

Whitechapel Tour Dates w/ Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter To Prevail

11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

11/02 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

11/03 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

11/04 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

11/05 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

11/07 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

11/08 – Huntington, WV @ V Club

11/09 – Dayton, OH @ Oddbodys

11/10 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

11/12 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

11/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

11/16 – Toledo, OH @ Civic Music Hall

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/18 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

11/20 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

11/23 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

11/24 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

11/25 – Ft Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater

11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/28 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

11/30 – Jerome, ID @ Diamondz Event Center

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

12/02 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room

12/04 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theater

12/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

12/06 – Bakersfield, CA @ Bryder’s

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

12/09 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

12/12 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

12/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

12/14 – Memphis, TN @ Growler’s

12/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

12/16 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine