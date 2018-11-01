Whitechapel announce new album, The Valley, unveil new song “Brimstone”: Stream

Tennessee deathcore mavens Whitechapel have announced that they will release their seventh album on March 29th, 2019, via Metal Blade Records. The disc is titled The Valley, and features the newly released first single, “Brimstone” (listen below).
According to a press release, the album’s title references Hardin Valley outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, where singer Phil Bozeman grew up, with much of the subject matter dealing with Bozeman’s personal struggles as a youth.
“Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that,” said guitarist Alex Wade in a statement. “I feel our music is Phil’s release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it, as well.”
The crushing first single “Brimstone” can be heard below, while the album can be pre-ordered in one of several different packages at this location.
The album news comes as Whitechapel kick off their headlining “Ten Years of Exile” U.S. tour tonight (November 1st) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The trek commemorates the 10th anniversary of their 2008 album, This Is Exile. See a complete list of dates below, and grab tickets here.
The Valley Artwork:
The Valley Track List:
01. When a Demon Defiles a Witch
02. Forgiveness Is Weakness
03. Brimstone
04. Hickory Creek
05. Black Bear
06. We Are One
07. The Other Side
08. Third Depth
09. Lovelace
10. Doom Woods
Whitechapel Tour Dates w/ Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter To Prevail
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
11/02 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater
11/03 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square
11/04 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
11/05 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
11/07 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
11/08 – Huntington, WV @ V Club
11/09 – Dayton, OH @ Oddbodys
11/10 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament
11/12 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
11/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
11/16 – Toledo, OH @ Civic Music Hall
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/18 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
11/20 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
11/23 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
11/24 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
11/25 – Ft Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater
11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/28 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin
11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
11/30 – Jerome, ID @ Diamondz Event Center
12/01 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
12/02 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room
12/04 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theater
12/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
12/06 – Bakersfield, CA @ Bryder’s
12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
12/09 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
12/12 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
12/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
12/14 – Memphis, TN @ Growler’s
12/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
12/16 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine