Will Smith’s unreleased video for “Nightmare on My Street” emerges from the grave 30 years later: Watch

Will Smith in "Nightmare on My Street"

Back in 1988, Will Smith was winning Grammys, chasing Billboard charts, and evading taxes as bratty rapper The Fresh Prince. At the time, he was still two years removed from bringing his hip-hop pseudonym into living rooms on NBC and about five years away from charming critics with his breakthrough performance in 1993’s Six Degrees of Separation.

Today, most fans recall this time of his career with the music video for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”, which served as the conceit for the opening credits for his ’90s hit TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. However, there was another would-be iconic video that never saw the light of day, and that’s for his horror-themed hit, “Nightmare on My Street”.



Because of the song’s obvious ties to A Nightmare on Elm Street and Freddy Krueger, New Line Cinema took their asses to court, and said video was tossed into the boiler along with the other hapless Elm Street dweebs. Now, exactly 30 years later, the full video has finally surfaced, all in its VHS glory, which actually adds a touch of authenticity.

Watch below and learn more about Freddymania shortly after with our new visual essay by Daily Grindhouse’s Mike Vanderbilt. If you’re looking to stick around Elm Street awhile longer, be sure to subscribe to Halloweenies, our current Michael Myers podcast that will soon be relocating from Haddonfield, Illinois to Springwood, Illinois come February.

Sweet dreams, kiddies.