Win Bob Dylan vinyl prize pack featuring More Blood, More Tracks, studio albums, and box sets

Last Friday, Bob Dylan released More Blood, More Tracks, the latest installment in his enduring Bootleg Series that collects over 70 previously unreleased recordings from the original sessions behind his 1975 masterpiece, Blood on the Tracks. It’s currently on sale and streaming.
In celebration, Consequence of Sound is offering some shelter from the storm by giving away a vinyl prize pack that will leave one lucky fan tangled up in Dylan. Seriously, one listen through this pack will turn even the most die-hard follower into a bonafide scholar.
Here’s what we’re offering:
–10 Studio Albums, including More Blood More Tracks
—Rare And Unreleased: The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 (1961-1991) LP Box Set
—Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 (1979-1981) LP Box Set
We’ve heard of “Buckets of Rain”, but “Buckets of Dylan”? Told you we weren’t kidding. It’s a Dylanpalooza dream that’ll make you feel lonesome if you lose. But, hey, maybe there’s a simple twist of fate coming your way! Find out by entering our giveaway through the easy-to-use widget below.* If you don’t see the widget, you can also enter here.*a Rafflecopter giveaway
Right now, Dylan is touring the US, the dates of which you can see below.
Bob Dylan 2018 Tour Dates:
11/07 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
11/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
11/11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
11/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
11/14 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
11/15 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Center for the Arts
11/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel
11/18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall
11/20 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theatre
11/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
12/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia