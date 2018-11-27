Behold: The most insane band break-up note of all time

Witchrot, photo via Bandcamp

You won’t find much about Toronto-based doom metal outfit Witchrot in their Facebook bio, which reads simply “hex, drugs, and rock n’roll.” You can, however, hear an EP from the band over at their Bandcamp (songs include “Druid Smoke Part i (The Keeper)” and “Druid Smoke Part ii (The Sacrificer”)). Just don’t expect to hear those songs live anytime soon, what with the band having announced it would be going on hiatus in what might be the most insane possible way.

Just see the below post, which appeared on Facebook on Sunday morning.



“Due to the unfortunate reality of our guitarist fucking my girlfriend of almost 7 years, WITCHROT will be taking an extended hiatus,” reads the post, which is signed by an individual named Peter. Peter goes on to say he is “ripe with hate” and on the verge of writing some “devastating, torturous music.”

Oh, and the band’s drummer died.

It doesn’t get more metal than this, ladies and gentlemen, and we haven’t even gotten to the attached photo.

Bless you, Witchrot. Come back soon.

[h/t @conortheconor]