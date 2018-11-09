Menu
Posthumous XXXTentacion single “Bad” surfaces: Stream

The first preview of XXXTentacion's album Skins

on November 09, 2018, 1:01am
XXXTentacion

Prior to his death in June 2018, XXXTentacion was working on a number of projects, one of which was an album called Skins. Now, Skins is set to receive a posthumous release on December 7th.

Skins spans 10 tracks clocking in at just 17 minutes, which suggests many of the tracks will appear in unfinished form. Below, take a listen to the lead single, “Bad”.

XXXTentatcion was shot and killed in an armed robbery at a motorcycle dealership in South Florida. Four men were subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Since his passing, XXXTentacion has appeared posthumously on a number of tracks, including alongside late rapper Lil Peep on “Falling Down”; with Lil Wayne on Tha Carter V track “Don’t Cry”; and with Lil Pump on the Skrillex-produced single “Arms Around You”.

