Posthumous XXXTentacion album, Skins, to be released in December

XXXTentacion

Prior to his death in June 2018, XXXTentacion was working on a number of projects, one of which was an album called Skins. Now, per an iTunes listing, Skins is set to receive a posthumous release on December 7th.

Skins spans 10 tracks clocking in at just 17 minutes, which suggests many of the tracks will appear in unfinished form. The first single is called “Bad” and will be released on Friday.

XXXTentatcion was shot and killed in an armed robbery at a motorcycle dealership in South Florida. Four men were subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Since his passing, XXXTentacion has appeared posthumously on a number of tracks, including alongside late rapper Lil Peep on “Falling Down”; with Lil Wayne on Tha Carter V track “Don’t Cry”; and with Lil Pump on the Skrillex-produced single “Arms Around You”.