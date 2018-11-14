Young Thug released from jail

Young Thug, photo by Philip Cosores

Young Thug will get to spend the holidays at home with his family.

The Atlanta rapper was released from custody on Wednesday morning, after spending more than a week behind bars in a DeKalb County jail.



Young Thug is facing eight felony charges, including possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone, and marijuana. He had been out on bail pending his trial, but last week a judge revoked his bond after the rapper failed a drug test.

As part of his release, Young Thug Thug will be required to stay sober, undergo substance abuse counseling, meet with his probation officer, and submit to random drug testing at least two times a week.

Prior to his release, Young Thug told the judge, “I just want to be home with my family.”

Despite his mounting legal troubles, Williams has still remained productive in the studio. He dropped a Young Thug EP called On the RVN, featuring Elton John and Jaden Smith, in September, as well as contributed to Metro Boomin’s Not All Heroes Wear Capesmixtape this month. The rapper also teamed up with Juice WRLD on their collaborative project WRLD on Drugs, released in October.