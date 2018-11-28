Mike WiLL Made-It, Young Thug, and Swae Lee perform “Fate” from Creed II on Fallon: Watch

Mike WiLL Made-It, Young Thug, and Swae Lee perform on Fallon

Jimmy Fallon lives for what’s popular. With Creed II a total knock out at the box office — delivering the largest opening ever for a live-action film over the Thanksgiving weekend — it’s only natural The Tonight Show host would capitalize on its success.

That they did, as Mike WiLL Made-It, Young Thug, and Swae Lee stepped into a literal late-night ring on Tuesday night to deliver one of the best anthems off the film’s soundtrack. Together, the three performed “Fate”, which you can replay below.



Currently, the soundtrack, which Mike WiLL Made-It proudly declared to be the “COLLABORATIVE PROJECT OF THE YEAR, OR MAYBE OF OUR GENERATION” via Instagram, is currently streaming. The film itself is now in theaters. Read our review here.