Zac Brown Band announces 2019 tour dates

Zac Brown Band has mapped out a 2019 tour dates. The “Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour” is an extension of the band’s massive 2018 summer outing, which came in support of their 2017 album, Welcome Home. The new leg of US dates kicks off March 1st in Tulsa, Oklahoma and runs through the end of April. See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, November 16th. You can also grab tickets here.
To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Zac Brown Band has released a new song called “Someone I Used To Know”, which you can stream below. The band will perform the song live on a special Veteran’s Day episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon taking place Friday night.
Zac Brown Band 2019 Tour Dates:
03/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/10 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
03/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
03/16 – Laughlin, NV @Laughlin Events Center
03/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/29 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
03/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
04/11 – Evans, GA @ Evans Towne Center Park
04/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
04/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
04/25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
04/26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
04/27 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center