Zac Brown Band announces 2019 tour dates

Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band has mapped out a 2019 tour dates. The “Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour” is an extension of the band’s massive 2018 summer outing, which came in support of their 2017 album, Welcome Home. The new leg of US dates kicks off March 1st in Tulsa, Oklahoma and runs through the end of April. See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, November 16th. You can also grab tickets here.

To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Zac Brown Band has released a new song called “Someone I Used To Know”, which you can stream below. The band will perform the song live on a special Veteran’s Day episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon taking place Friday night.



Zac Brown Band 2019 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/10 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

03/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

03/16 – Laughlin, NV @Laughlin Events Center

03/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/29 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

03/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

04/11 – Evans, GA @ Evans Towne Center Park

04/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

04/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

04/25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

04/26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

04/27 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center