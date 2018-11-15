Menu
Zayn and Nicki Minaj collaborate on new song “No Candle No Light”: Stream

Presumably another taste of the former One Direction member's forthcoming solo album

November 15, 2018
Stream Zayn, Nicki Minaj new song
Zayn and Nicki Minaj

Zayn has spent the last few months pumping out new material, including the Timbaland-produced “Too Much” and October’s millennial-minded “Fingers”. The former One Direction member is back today with yet another offering from his arsenal, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj called “No Candle No Light”.

A tropical house-leaning number, it finds the two singing about their slowly deteriorating relationship. “Hand on your hand, chest on your chest/ Tangled in bed but I’m feeling you less,” goes the opening verse, “The fire, the fire ain’t no longer blazing.”

Take a listen below.

“No Candle No Light” Artwork:

stream zayn nicki minaj no candle no light Zayn and Nicki Minaj collaborate on new song No Candle No Light: Stream

While it’s believed Zayn is prepping to release a new album, details on the follow-up to 2016’s Mind Of Mine have been few and far between. Earlier this year, he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that he’s “trying to keep it as mysterious as possible, but there’s a plan with the roll out.”

As for Minaj, the rapper has kept up a very busy schedule of her own; in addition to her Queen album over the summer, she’s contributed to records from Lil Wayne as well Juice WRLD and Future. Minaj is currently facing a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Tracy Chapman, and is still very much feuding with Cardi B.

