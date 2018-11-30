Zayn shares moody, paranoid new pop song “Rainberry”: Stream

Zayn Malik

Earlier today, One Direction member Zayn announced a title and release date of his sophomore album, the follow-up to 2016’s Mind Of Mine. Icarus Falls, as it’s called, packs 27 tracks, many of which, like “Sour Diesel” and “Let Me”, he’s already shared. Now, he’s got one more to drop ahead the album’s December 14th release date.

Called “Rainberry”, the track is a paranoid slice of moody pop that showcases the singer’s expressive falsetto. Hear it below.



Other recent Zayn tracks include “Too Much”, “Entertainer”, and “No Candle No Light”. He also confirmed that Taylor Swift sometimes travels by suitcase.