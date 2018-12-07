2019 Grammy nominations revealed: Kendrick, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, and Childish Gambino lead the way

Kendrick Lamar (Philip Cosores), Janelle Monáe (Amy Price), Childish Gambino (Ben Kaye)

Nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards have been revealed. Now in its 61st year, the ceremony recognizes the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year (Oct. 1st, 2017 – Sept. 30th, 2018). This year brings several new changes to the category structure, most notably: the number of nominees in Album, Song, Record, and Artist of the Year have been increased from five to eight.

Album of the Year nominees include Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy), Drake (Scorpion), Janelle Monáe (Dirty Computer), Kacey Musgraves (Golden Hour), Post Malone (Beerbongs & Bentleys), and the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack.



Cardi B (“I Like It”), Drake (“God’s Plan”), and Kendrick (“All the Stars” featuring SZA) are also up for Record of the Year, alongside Childish Gambino (“This is America”) and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (“Shallow”). Drake, Kendrick and SZA, and Gaga and Cooper also received nominations for Song of the Year.

Best New Artists nominees include Greta Van Fleet, Margo Price, Jorja Smith, and Dua Lipa.

As it relates to the genre-specific categories…

Best Rock Performance nominees include Arctic Monkeys’ Four Out of Five” and Greta Van Fleet’s “Highway Tune” alongside Chris Cornell’s posthumous single “When Bad Does Good”. Greta Van Fleet is also up for Best Rock Song (“Black Smoke Rising”), as are St. Vincent (“Masseduction”) and Ghost (“Rats”). Making up the nominees for Best Rock Album are Greta Van Fleet (From the Fires), Weezer (Pacific Daydream), Ghost (Prequelle), and Alice in Chains (Rainier Fog).

Alternative Album of the Year contenders include Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, Beck’s Colors, Björk’s Utopia, David Byrne’s American Utopia, and St. Vincent’s Masseduction.

On the hip-hop front, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Childish Gambino, and Cardi B all have their presence largely felt. Gambino’s “This is America” and Kendrick’s “All the Stars” are up for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Kendrick scored double nominations for Best Rap Song (“King’s Dead” and “Win”), alongside Drake (“God’s Plan”) and Scott (“Sicko Mode”). Best Rap Album pits Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, Scott’s Astroworld, and Pusha-T’s Daytona alongside Mac Miller’s final album, Swimming.

Other notable nominees include Sufjan Stevens, who earned his first-ever Grammy nomination for “Mystery of Love” in the category for Best Song Written For Visual Media; Mitski, who warned a nomination for Best Recording Package; Jon Hopkins, whose Singularity received a nod for Best Dance/Electronic Album; and Questlove, whose audiobook version of Creative Quest is among the contenders for Best Spoken Word Album.

The 2019 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Album of the Year:

Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By the Way I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther

Record of the Year:

Cardi B – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Song of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Best New Artists:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana”

Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapelton – “Say Something”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best Dance Recording:

Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul”

Disclosure – “Ultimatum”

Fisher – “Losing It”

Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – “Electricity”

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Best Rock Performance:

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

The Fever 333 – “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

Best Rock Song:

Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Ghost – “Rats”

Best Rock Album:

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album:

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino

Beck – Colors

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Best Metal Performance:

Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

Best R&B Performance:

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”

H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Best R&B Song:

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Miguel feat. J. Cole and Salaam Rmi – “Come Through And Chill”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. – “Focus”

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album:

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Best Rap Performance:

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice For What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – “Like I Do”

6LACK feat. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Best Rap Song:

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar – “Win”

Best Rap Album:

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Coco

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Comedy Album:

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

Best Spoken Word Album:

Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)

David Sedaris – Calypso

Questlove – Creative Quest

Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All

Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars”

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”

Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade – “Remember Me”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This is Me”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video:

The Carters – “Apes***”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe – “Pynk”

Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”