Thom Yorke, Kendrick, Sade, Jónsi on shortlist of 2019 Oscar nominees

Thom Yorke, Sade, and Kendrick Lamar

The Academy Awards has unveiled the shortlist of nominated artists in its two music-centric categories for 2019.

Of the 15 finalists for Best Original Song, they include: Thom Yorke’s “Suspirium” (Suspiria); Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” (Black Panther); Sade’s “The Big Unknown” (Widows); Jónsi and Troye Sivan’s “Revelation” (Boy Erased); Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” (A Star Is Born); and Sampha’s “Treasure” (Beautiful Boy).



Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Original score include: Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury (Annihilation), Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs), and Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk and Vice).

The final five nominees in each category will be announced on January 22nd. The winners will be announced during the 2019 Academy Awards, which will take place on February 24th and air live on ABC.

Shortlist for Best Original Song:

– Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson, Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson – “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For – -Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

– Sampha – “Treasure” (Beautiful Boy)

– Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars (Black Panther)

– Jónsi and Troye Sivan – “Revelation” (Boy Erased)

– Dolly Parton – “Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)

– Arlissa – “We Won’t Move” (The Hate U Give)

– Emily Blunt – “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from (Mary Poppins Returns)

– Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from (Mary Poppins Returns)

– Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, and Mark Ronson – “Keep Reachin’” (Quincy)

– Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – “I’ll Fight” (RBG)

– Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – “A Place Called Slaughter Race” (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

– The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – “OYAHYTT” (Sorry to Bother You)

– Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” (A Star is Born)

– Thom Yorke – “Suspirium” (Suspiria)

– Sade – “The Big Unknown” (Widows)

Shortlist for Best Score:

– Annihilation

– Avengers: Infinity War

– The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

– Black Panther

– BlacKkKlansman

– Crazy Rich Asians

– The Death of Stalin

– Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

– First Man

– If Beale Street Could Talk

– Isle of Dogs

– Mary Poppins Returns

– A Quiet Place

– Ready Player One

– Vice