2019 Screen Actors Guild nominations announced

The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2019 nominees this morning. Now in its 25th year, the annual event recognizes outstanding performances in both film and prime time television, as voted by the SAG‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
A Star Is Born nabbed four nominations, specifically best actor for Bradley Cooper, best actress for Lady Gaga, best supporting actor for Sam Elliott, and best ensemble. While both BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite both grabbed a trio of nods.
On the television front, those SAG voters certainly love Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark, as each show walked away with four nominations each. Other favorites include HBO’s Barry and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.
Outside the favorites, it’s nice to see some love for AMC’s Better Call Saul, particularly Bob Odenkirk, in addition to deserved nominations in the ensemble field, namely for The Americans, Atlanta, and Black Panther.
In the past, the SAG Awards have been a fairly good indicator for the upcoming Oscar season, at least with regards to what nominations everyone might expect in the weeks to come. So, don’t be surprised to see A Star is Born as an Oscar favorite this year.
Consult the full list of nominees below. The ceremony itself will air on both TNT and TBS on January 27th at 8 PM ET.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Glow
Marvel’s: Daredevil
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout