2019 Screen Actors Guild nominations announced

The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2019 nominees this morning. Now in its 25th year, the annual event recognizes outstanding performances in both film and prime time television, as voted by the SAG‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

A Star Is Born nabbed four nominations, specifically best actor for Bradley Cooper, best actress for Lady Gaga, best supporting actor for Sam Elliott, and best ensemble. While both BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite both grabbed a trio of nods.



On the television front, those SAG voters certainly love Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark, as each show walked away with four nominations each. Other favorites include HBO’s Barry and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Outside the favorites, it’s nice to see some love for AMC’s Better Call Saul, particularly Bob Odenkirk, in addition to deserved nominations in the ensemble field, namely for The Americans, Atlanta, and Black Panther.

In the past, the SAG Awards have been a fairly good indicator for the upcoming Oscar season, at least with regards to what nominations everyone might expect in the weeks to come. So, don’t be surprised to see A Star is Born as an Oscar favorite this year.

Consult the full list of nominees below. The ceremony itself will air on both TNT and TBS on January 27th at 8 PM ET.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Glow

Marvel’s: Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout