A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot “still happening”

One, two, Freddy’s gonna eventually come for you.

A few years ago, we reported that New Line tapped screenwriter David Leslie Johnson to take another crack at remaking A Nightmare on Elm Street, seeing how their 2010 reimagining didn’t exactly connect with a new generation. Needless to say, that hasn’t happened … yet.



“It’s still happening,” Johnson tells Gamespot while promoting Aquaman. “Nothing is percolating just yet. The Conjuring universe is sort of first and foremost on [New Line Cinema’s] horror burner. Everybody wants to see Freddy again I think, so I think it’s inevitable at some point.”

No shit. Given that Michael Myers just demolished the box office with this past October’s Halloween and LeBron James plans to resurrect Jason Voorhees, it’s only logical that New Line would start dreaming up more misadventures for their blockbuster pedophile.

What’s more, the talent is interested. As we reported this past fall, original stars Robert Englund, who just wore the scars again for The Goldbergs, and Heather Langenkamp want to return to the franchise, which only screams of possibilities for the studio to hop on the reboot bandwagon.

