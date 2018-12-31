Albuquerque mayor wears Pantera Christmas sweater while signing bill for paid parental leave

Mayor Tim Keller wearing Pantera sweater, via YouTube: City of Albuquerque GOVTV

Albuquerque, New Mexico is fast becoming the center of all things cool. If Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul weren’t already enough to give the city some serious cred, the town’s metalhead mayor, Tim Keller, was seen sporting a Pantera sweater at a bill-signing ceremony late last week.

Keller, a longtime metal fan who has attended concerts and even introduced Anthrax and Trivium onstage, rocked the Pantera sweater on Thursday as he signed into a law a bill that grants paid parental leave to city employees.



In a New York Times interview earlier this year, Keller said, “Albuquerque has always been pretty strong on the heavy metal front. What can I say, this is something I’ve been into for a long time.”

In a tweet celebrating the bill signing, Keller personally thanked Pantera bassist Rex Brown for gifting him the sweater.

Meanwhile, Brown, who now resides in Albuquerque, posted the news on his Facebook page, saying, “Hats off to buddy & Mayor Tim Keller!! Hella of a guy…”

Check out video of the metal-friendly bill signing below: