Alessia Cara covers Ariana Grande’s “breathin” for BBC Radio 1 Piano Sessions: Watch

Alessia Cara on BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions

Ariana Grande has been a defining presence of 2018, and also recently of BBC Radio 1. Multiple artists appearing on BBC’s Live Lounge have offered their own treatments of the pop star’s music in the last few weeks, including The 1975 and Mumford and Sons. The former turned “thank u, next” into something of a soul jam, while it’s better left unsaid what the latter did to “breathin”.

Thankfully, Alessia Cara has offered her own take on “breathin” for Phil Taggart’s Chillest Show to supplant the Mumford cover from our memories. Cara’s rendition of the Sweetener single is lightweight and impassioned, dressed down with a piano accompaniment and a three-piece of backing vocalists. Cara also performed a sprightly version of her own “Trust My Lonely” – one of the Top 50 Songs of 2018 – from her recent sophomore album The Pains of Growing. You can watch both performances below.

